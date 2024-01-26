North Canton Firm Tied to Costly Malicious Cyberattacks on US Businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a local connection to the Russian national sentenced to more than five years in prison.

That’s his punishment for his involvement in deploying malicious software that ripped off hospitals and other businesses across the country.

The U.S. Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Ohio says 40-year-old Vladimir Dunaev pleaded guilty in Cleveland back in November to federal charges that included wire and bank fraud.

One of the ten victims ripped off in the Northern District was a North Canton real estate firm.

That company is not named.

The ten businesses were defrauded of $3.4 million.

Dunaev used software known as Trickbot to launch the cyberattacks.

Trickbot was taken down in 2022.

There were six other defendants named in the original indictment.