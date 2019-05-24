North Canton Jaycees and Stark DD Hosting Special Olympics This Weekend
Abby Tanner, North Canton Jaycee chapter’s community development vice president spoke with Gary Rivers Friday morning about that organization’s involvement with Special Olympics.
The North Canton Jaycees, in partnership with Stark DD, had been seeking volunteers to help with their Special Olympics Track-and-Field Invitational to be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at North Canton Memorial Stadium from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Community volunteers perform various tasks throughout the event, including greeting participants, recording scores, keeping time, working the concession stands, presenting awards to the athletes, and running errands among the various stations throughout the stadium.
The Invitational features more than 240 athletes from Stark and surrounding counties with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The North Canton Jaycees have been hosting this event since 1969.
Additional information can be found at http://www.NorthCantonJaycees.org.