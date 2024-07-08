North Canton Man Accused of Stealing Money, Cars from Great Aunt

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A North Canton man who heads up Weights and Measures for the Stark County Auditor’s office was in court on Friday.

He faces several theft charges for stealing money and cars from his great aunt, according to North Canton police.

As first reported by JordanMillerNews, 44-year-old Nicholas Owens faces ‘theft from a person in a protected class’ and other charges.

He’s accused of taking $550,000 and two cars from the woman who has dementia issues, according to court documents.

Owens was power of attorney for the victim.

The alleged thefts took place between 2020 and 2024.