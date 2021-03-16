      Weather Alert

North Canton Man, Another Plead Guilty to Charges Related to Their Dietary Supplement Business

Jim Michaels
Mar 16, 2021 @ 4:52am
Federal courthouse in Cleveland (US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local man and a man from the Norwalk area entered guilty pleas on Monday.

They are charged federally with failing to register a food manufacturing facility and refusing to allow FDA inspections.

61-year-old Michael Sanor from North Canton and 54-year-old Shaun Cotterill of Monroeville Ohio both operated Genesis Herb LLC in Canton and Monroeville.

It produced dietary supplements.

No word on sentencing.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Defendant in Defenseless Driver Beating Case Makes Court 'Appearance'
A Covid-19 variant has turned up in Ohio, what do we know?
Federal Judge Rules Against CDC Halting Evictions in Canton-Based Case
Iconic John's Bar Headed to Plain from Canton