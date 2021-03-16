North Canton Man, Another Plead Guilty to Charges Related to Their Dietary Supplement Business
Federal courthouse in Cleveland (US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local man and a man from the Norwalk area entered guilty pleas on Monday.
They are charged federally with failing to register a food manufacturing facility and refusing to allow FDA inspections.
61-year-old Michael Sanor from North Canton and 54-year-old Shaun Cotterill of Monroeville Ohio both operated Genesis Herb LLC in Canton and Monroeville.
It produced dietary supplements.
No word on sentencing.