North Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Manufacturing, Selling AR-15s

By Jim Michaels
January 8, 2024 8:22AM EST
Christopher Machamer (Stark County jail)

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A North Canton man is being arraigned Monday on serious gun charges.

He’s accused by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force of manufacturing and selling AR-15 semi-automatic rifles from his home.

26-year-old Christopher Machamer was arrested last Thursday.

The task force says they seized 55 such untraceable weapons in the house, according to court documents.

Machamer was jailed without bond.

He’s a onetime Massillon Washington baseball pitcher who reportedly went on to play for the University of Kentucky and a Boston Red Sox Class A affiliate

