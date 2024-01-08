North Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Manufacturing, Selling AR-15s
January 8, 2024 8:22AM EST
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A North Canton man is being arraigned Monday on serious gun charges.
He’s accused by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force of manufacturing and selling AR-15 semi-automatic rifles from his home.
26-year-old Christopher Machamer was arrested last Thursday.
The task force says they seized 55 such untraceable weapons in the house, according to court documents.
Machamer was jailed without bond.
He’s a onetime Massillon Washington baseball pitcher who reportedly went on to play for the University of Kentucky and a Boston Red Sox Class A affiliate