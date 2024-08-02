North Canton Man Charged with Shooting at a Car

A 67-year old North Canton man is facing charges for shooting at a passing car early yesterday morning.

Police say they got a call from a driver who said his windshield was shot at as he drove in the 400 block of West Maple Street around 2am. After searching that area and then investigating, police located suspect Peter Haritas. They say he confessed to shooting at the car. He is now charged with Felonious assault, vandalims and discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise. He was booked into the Stark County jail.