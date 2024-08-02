News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

North Canton Man Charged with Shooting at a Car

By Pam Cook
August 2, 2024 9:36AM EDT
Peter Haratis (Stark County jail)

 

A 67-year old North Canton man is facing charges for shooting at a passing car early yesterday morning.
Police say they got a call from a driver who said his windshield was shot at as he drove in the 400 block of West Maple Street around 2am. After searching that area and then investigating, police located suspect Peter Haritas. They say he confessed to shooting at the car. He is now charged with Felonious assault, vandalims and discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise. He was booked into the Stark County jail.

