North Canton Man Dies in Single Car Accident in Jackson Township
WHBC News
JACKSON TWP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Authorities in Jackson Township are investigating a fatal car crash that took place last night. Police say 67 year old Kenneth Keiner of North Canton was traveling east bound on Fulton Drive NW in the area of Fleetwood Ave NW when his car went off the right side of the roadway and struck trees prior to overturning.
This occurred just after 9 PM. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Keiner’s car was the only one believed to be involved in the accident. Anyone who might have witnessed the wreck is encouraged to contact police.