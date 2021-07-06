      Weather Alert

North Canton Man Pleads in Fatal Wrong-Way Akron Crash

James Krivanek
Jul 6, 2021 @ 4:16pm
(Jesse Naul)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 64-year-old man with a North Canton address will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to charges related to the traffic death of a Wayne County man last October.

Larry Miller entered pleas to aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence charges.

He could get eight years.

27-year-old Clintin Churby from the Lattasburg area was driving on I-76 in downtown Akron when police say Miller entered the freeway, going the wrong way.

