North Canton Man Pleads in Fatal Wrong-Way Akron Crash
(Jesse Naul)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 64-year-old man with a North Canton address will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to charges related to the traffic death of a Wayne County man last October.
Larry Miller entered pleas to aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence charges.
He could get eight years.
27-year-old Clintin Churby from the Lattasburg area was driving on I-76 in downtown Akron when police say Miller entered the freeway, going the wrong way.