North Canton May Rescind Tax Credit

There’s a chance you may have to start paying income tax to both north canton and the city where you work.

North canton city council is considering repealing its tax credit for residents — those who live in the city but work outside the city and pay taxers there. As it stand now residents get credit for the taxes and normally don’t owe any money to North Canton. If they repeal the tax, that would change. Residents would have to pay both.

North Canton City Council will consider the change at its meeting Monday night.