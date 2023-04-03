North Canton Native Brings Experience, Ancestry to First Ladies Library

Patty Dowd Schmitz, CEO of First Ladies Library in Canton (Courtesy First Ladies Library)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a homecoming for the new president and CEO of the National First Ladies Library in Canton.

Patty Dowd Schmitz has been hired by the Canton museum’s board.

She’s a North Canton native and Hoover graduate who has had arts and cultural-related careers in several states, last working in suburban Chicago.

And most interestingly, Dowd Schmitz is a descendant of First Lady Mamie Dowd Eisenhower.