North Canton Police Investigating Bank Robbery

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A second Citizens bank branch has been robbed this week.

North Canton Police say the office on North Main Street at 10th Street NE was held up around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The robber produced a gun during the incident.

Police responded but could not locate the suspects or a suspect vehicle, a black Honda Civic stolen in Canton the day before.

The second suspect was behind the wheel of that car.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

North Canton police and the FBI are investigating.

The Citizens branch in on Wales Road NW in Jackson Township near the Massillon city limits was held up Tuesday morning.

Here’s more from North Canton police:

The suspect who entered the bank was described as a black male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and dark medical mask.

There was no good description of the individual operating the vehicle.