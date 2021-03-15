North Canton Police Investigating School Threat
WHBC News
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – North Canton police continue investigating a threat made against Hoover High School.
Police say someone posted a threatening message on Instagram.
The messenger indicated they were going to “shoot up” the school.
No word on any arrests yet.
The school district is taking appropriate safety precautions, with additional city police officers at the Hoover building on Monday.
According to the district, if you wish to share information anonymously, you can call their tip line at 1-844-5-SAYNOW.
This service is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week