North Canton Restaurant Tradition Turns Into Hurricane Ian Relief

Eadie's Fish House (Courtesy GoFundMe)

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A longtime tradition at a North Canton eatery has turned into a donation for those hard hit by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.

Eadie’s Fish House on Wise Avenue NW was lined from floor to ceiling with dollar bills pinned up by customers, some adding appreciative handwritten notes on them.

According to Channel 5, customers concurred with owner Rudy Diotale that the $5000 in bills should go for hurricane relief, especially for his beloved Pine Island which was devastated.

One problem: they’re having trouble getting the ink off 10- to 15-percent of the bills, so they continue taking up a collection on GoFundMe.