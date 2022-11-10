News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

North Canton Schools Moving On to Middle School Project

By Jim Michaels
November 10, 2022 4:40AM EST
Share
North Canton Schools Moving On to Middle School Project

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The North Canton City School District is ready to talk to residents about a new middle school building.

This, after the state agreed to fund their portion of the project.

Superintendent Jeff Wendorf says they don’t even have a location for a new facility yet.

The first community meetings would take place early next year.

It’s Phase Two in the effort to update the system’s buildings.

Voters approved funding for the two under-construction elementary buildings in 2018, but another $18.8 million is needed for the next phase.

Phase one also includes improvements to the stadium and bus garage.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW
3

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
4

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
5

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing