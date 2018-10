North Canton Administrator Pat DiOrio, Finance Director, Laura Brown spoke on the Gary Rivers Show about North Canton’s proposed tax hike.

The city is asking residents to approve a 10-year, 0.5 percent income tax increase. The increase would temporarily increase the tax .5 percent to 2 percent from Jan. 1 to December 31, 2028.

The guests explained the reason: To support the city’s police, fire and EMS department and construct a new combined safety service center on Main Street in the city.