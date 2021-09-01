      Weather Alert

North Carolina School On Lockdown After Shooting

News Desk
Sep 1, 2021 @ 1:28pm

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a North Carolina high school is on lockdown afternoon after a shooting on campus.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday and the department had secured the campus.

The department said it was “actively investigating what happened” but had no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

