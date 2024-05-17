News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

North Korea Test-Fires Suspected Missiles A Day After US And South Korea Conduct A Fighter Jet Drill

By News Desk
May 17, 2024 6:43AM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast a day after South Korea and the U.S. flew powerful fighter jets in a drill that the North views as a major security threat.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were made from the North’s east coast on Friday afternoon.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary said a North Korean missile landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff statement called the launches “a clear provocation” that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea in recent months has extended its weapons testing as part of its efforts to enlarge and modernize its military capabilities while diplomacy with the United States and South Korea remains stalled.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man Shot by Troopers, Deputy in Dover Identified
3

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Akron After-Hours Bar
4

Two More Ohio Tornadoes, Wind Damage in Coshocton
5

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon