North Lawrence FD: Amazon Delivery Driver Assists 3 After Traffic Accident

BAUGHMAN TWP., WAYNE CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The North Lawrence Fire Department is passing along thanks to an Amazon delivery driver who assisted three people involved in an accident.

That crash happened along Route 94 north of Dalton last weekend.

The department which covers Baughman Township in Wayne County was called for a vehicle rollover accident with a pole and wires down.

They say the Amazon driver got the woman and her two children out of the vehicle and safely away from power lines.

The FD says the three were not injured because they were wearing their seat belts.