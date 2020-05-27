North Lawrence Man Arrested Following Investigation into Sex Offense
TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A North Lawrence man is behind bars in connection with a rape that took place last year. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office tells WHBC News that 53 year old Joseph Cook was arrested on Friday following a lengthy investigation from an incident that was reported on December 26 in Tuscarawas Township. Cook is charged with rape and gross sexual imposition. Authorities say the case remains under investigation. WHBC News will have more details on the story when they are available.