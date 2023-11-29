Northeast Ohio Snowfall Amounts: ‘Lots’ to ‘None’

A Snowplow clears a parking lot in Pierre, S.D. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Amancai Biraben)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Snowfall was being measured in double digits in the primary snow belt Wednesday morning.

More than 13 inches fell near Madison, on the Ashtabula-Lake County line between Monday night and Tuesday.

On the other hand, the CAK weather station has been measuring snow in tenths of an inch.

.2 inches Tuesday, and .7 for the season.

No reports of significant snow out of Stark and Carroll Counties.

All advisories and warnings in Ohio had been taken down.