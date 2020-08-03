Northwest head football coach John DeMarco on Fall sports
Will football be possible this Fall & is testing really going to be required each week? On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health provided guidance on how they believe contact sports can be possible (You can read that here). On Sunday, the OHSAA tweeted that it is looking to get some clarification regarding the guidance put forth by the ODH.
Among the guidelines for contact sports outlined by the ODH is a requirement for a Coronavirus test to be administered to each athlete and team staff member participating in the competition 72 hours prior to the start of the competition. What does Northwest coach John DeMarco think about all of this?