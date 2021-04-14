Not a Clowney Story, but Fun Anyway!

JT with the far side of sports and entertainment news
The first-ever Pro Football Hall of Fame Fantasy Camp is set for Sept. 16-18, 2021. Participants will be scouted, coached and drafted by Gold Jackets CRIS CARTER, TERRELL DAVIS, BRIAN DAWKINS and ANDRE REED.
The event is designed for participants 21-years-old and above.
Tickets are very limited and available for $7,999 at www.ProFootballHOF.com/FantasyCamp.
The home that Fred “Mr. Rogers” and his wife, shared in the late 1950s and early 1960s is up for sale. For the low, low price of $859 thousand, you can have the 37-hundred-square-foot century-old brick home in Pittsburgh. Amenities include French doors, a basketball hoop, a two-car garage, and an in-house library and gym.
Domino’s Testing Pizza Delivery Robot In Texas. The R2 robot, made by Nuro, will deliver pizzas to the Woodland Heights neighborhood for people that opt into the service. Customers will receive a PIN to put into the robot’s touchscreen to release their pizza once the robot vehicle arrives at their house.
A former GM of the Philadelphia 76’ers says they used to have to hide Allen Iverson’s jersey to prevent him from trying to play when injured. “He would come to the locker room looking for his jersey, we’d lock it somewhere so he couldn’t get it…. One time, in New York, he found his jersey but didn’t have any shoes. He was trying to send the ball boy to the Foot Locker around the corner. He said ‘just give me a pair of their Reeboks. I can play in those.’ Then he pointed to an attendant, ‘what size are you, just give me those shoes,’ because he wanted to play so bad.”
Of the 53 games played by the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, Kevin Love has played in 10. We’re pretty sure no one had to hide his uniform from him during the other 43 games.
The NCAA Division I Council is reportedly expected to approve a one-time transfer rule that will allow all student-athletes to change schools once without needing to sit out for a year. A second vote will determine whether the players will have a notification deadline to inform their current program of the move, with a proposed May 1 date for fall or winter athletes and a July 1 deadline for spring athletes. A decision could be made as early as tomorrow.
Topps trading card company has announced they’re making their first move into the world of NFTs. Starting next Tuesday (as in 4/20), Topps will be offering “50K digital packs,” each containing six digital cards, for $5 each. Additionally, there’ll be 24,090 packs of 45 digital cards that’ll sell for $100 each. Then, there are the “Epic” and “Legendary Exclusive” cards, of which there’ll be only one of each…and only found among the $100 packs. check out Actionnetwork.com
Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena will play host to UFC 264 on July 10, UFC president Dana White announced today. The event will be open to the public, with tickets expected to go on sale this week.
UFC 264 will be headlined by the highly anticipated trilogy between Dustin Poirier (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) and Conor McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC). McGregor scored a first-round knockout of Poirier at UFC 178 in 2014, but Poirier exacted his revenge almost six years later when he knocked out McGregor this past January at UFC 257.
Another great moment from Aaron Rodgers as guest host of Jeopardy last night as he delivered this answer,
“In the 1960s these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL championship trophies.”
The response from the three contestants … crickets.
“Green Bay Packers?” Rodgers said, making the appropriate face and stretching out his arms in disbelief.
Today is Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Today in Sports History
1925 – WGN became the first radio station to broadcast a regular season major league baseball game. The Cubs beat the Pirates 8-2.
1969 – For the first time, a major league baseball game was played in Montreal, Canada. The Expos moved to Washington and became the Nationals in 2005.
2002 – Tiger Woods became the third player to win back-to-back Masters titles. It was the third Masters title of his career. Tiger has won the Masters’ 5 times.
Today in Music history:
|1980 – A New Jersey state assemblyman introduced a resolution to make Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” the official state song.
Celebrating a birthday by not being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame,
Baseball legend Pete Rose is 80
follow JT on Instagram @thejtturk
on twitter @TheJTurk