Not so Fast Massillon
By Pam Cook
|
Sep 11, 2018 @ 6:20 AM

Massillon City Council did NOT fastrack a proposal to take over the old Affinity Medical Center last night as expected. The did give the deall a second reading — however, another proposal is on the table now. Officials say they want to consider that. They haven’t released any other details.
Go to our facebook page this morning for a council report from J. David Ress and Massillon Live.

