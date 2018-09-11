Massillon City Council did NOT fastrack a proposal to take over the old Affinity Medical Center last night as expected. The did give the deall a second reading — however, another proposal is on the table now. Officials say they want to consider that. They haven’t released any other details.
Go to our facebook page this morning for a council report from J. David Ress and Massillon Live.
Not so Fast Massillon
Massillon City Council did NOT fastrack a proposal to take over the old Affinity Medical Center last night as expected. The did give the deall a second reading — however, another proposal is on the table now. Officials say they want to consider that. They haven’t released any other details.