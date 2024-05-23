News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

‘Not the Will’ in State Legislature to Get Biden on November Ballot

By Jim Michaels
May 23, 2024 8:38AM EDT
President Joe Biden welcomes Kenya’s President William Ruto to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In the past couple of presidential election years, the state legislature has been able to fix a problem with the Democratic National Convention occurring after the certification deadline for the November ballot.

This year, the House speaker tells the Secretary of State that there’s “not the will” to do that, despite the urging of Governor Mike DeWine.

He maintains it won’t be a problem in November, and Joe Biden’s name will appear on ballots across the state.

It may take a lawsuit to get it done though.

