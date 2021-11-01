      Weather Alert

November 2nd 2021 – General Election – Results HERE

Pam Cook
Nov 1, 2021 @ 11:43am

Tuesday, November 2nd is Election Day across Ohio – there are no statewide issues but the ballots are full across Stark County.  Polls are open from 6:30am to 7:30pm.  Below is a list of the contested races and some of the more prominent issues on the ballot.  Check the line below for results from the Stark County Board of Elections all night on Election Night.  PLUS don’t forget you can tune in for a complete election wrap up on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook.  Jim Michaels will have the results plus the latest reaction.

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS

ELECTION 2021 CANDIDATES

(i = incumbent)

Canton Treasurer:

Kim Perez (D,I)

Doug Prestier (non) 

Massillon Council at Large: (3 to elect)

Ted Herncane (D,I)

James Haavisto (R)

Ed Lewis IV (Rep)

Jamie Slutz (R)

Lee Hurst (non)

Massillon Council Ward 2:

Jack Moore (D)

Jim Tieret (Rep)

Massillon Council Ward 3:

Mike Slater (D)

Mike Gregg (Rep)

Massillon Council Ward 4:

Jill Creamer (D)

Lee Hurst II (Rep)

Massillon Council Ward 5:

Megan Starret (D)

Julie Smith (Rep)

Massillon Council Ward 6:

Joe Herrick (D)

Michael Snee (Rep) 

Alliance Council At-Large (3 to elect)

David Smith (D)

Marion Grimes (non)

Kristopher Bugara (Rep)

Jack Madison (Rep)

Phillip Mastroianni (Rep)

North Canton Mayor:

Mark Cerreta 

Stephan Wilder (I)

North Canton Council At-Large (3 to elect)

Daryl Revoldt

Joe Snyder

Matthew Stroia

Christine Wayrick

North Canton Council Ward 2

John McConaha

David Metheney

North Canton Council Ward 4

Herb Beadle Sr

Jennifer Cramer

John Orr

Louisville Council At-Large (2 to elect)

Richard R. Guiley

Corey M. Street

Jim Taylor

Canal Fulton Council At-Large (4 to elect)

Mark Cozy

Bonnie Donaldson

Susan Mayberry

Greg McFee

Doug Morgan

Jeff Sayers

Eric Whittington

Jackson Township Trustee (2 to elect)

Rick campbell

Todd Hawke

Amy Kunkle

John Ney

John Pizzino

Doug Sutter

Perry Township Trustee (2 to elect)

Mike Bowen

Lisa Dyer

Doug Haines

Matt Miller

Bruno Millin Sr

Michael Shreffler

Canton Township Trustee (2 to elect)

Craig Campbell

Chris Nichols

Mark Shaffer

 

ELECTION NOV 2021 NON-RENEWAL ISSUES

#2 North Canton 3.3 mill combined 1.5 mills renewal and 1.8 mill increase for emergency medical services for 5 years

#3 North Canton 1.5 mill additional fire levy for five years

#6 Navarre additional point-25-percent income tax

#7 Hartville additional point-5-percent income tax for police

#8 Hills and Dales charter amendments

#13 Local Option for Jerzeez Cafe Downtown Sunday Liquor Sales

#15 Local Option for Canton Palace Theater Sunday Liquor Sales

 

