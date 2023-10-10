News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

November Election: Last Day to Register, Early Voting Starts Wednesday

By Jim Michaels
October 10, 2023 7:15AM EDT
Share
November Election: Last Day to Register, Early Voting Starts Wednesday
Stark County Board of Elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is your final chance to register to vote in the November Election, if you’re not registered already.

You can check your registration online.

And Wednesday is the first day of Early In-Person and Absentee Voting.

Initial In-Person Voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at county Board of Elections offices.

The Stark County Board of Elections is at Route 62 and Regent Ave. NE.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Stark Residents are Marshal Service 'Fugitives of Week'
3

Poochie Snyder Injury Update
4

OSP: Canton Twp Checkpoint Nets 3 OVI Arrests
5

Why Are They Digging Up Hills and Dales at Whipple?