November Election: Last Day to Register, Early Voting Starts Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is your final chance to register to vote in the November Election, if you’re not registered already.

You can check your registration online.

And Wednesday is the first day of Early In-Person and Absentee Voting.

Initial In-Person Voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at county Board of Elections offices.

The Stark County Board of Elections is at Route 62 and Regent Ave. NE.