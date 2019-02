Gladys Knight is definitely a class act, and that was obvious from her performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl last night. Dressed in a short white dress, Gladys showed off her stellar pipes, holding the note on “Free” for several seconds, much to the delight of the crowd. Gladys Knight is 71. Many thought she should have come back for Halftime!

Just before Gladys, Chloe x Halle kicked things off with a beautiful version of “America The Beautiful.