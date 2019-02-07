Now We Have to Worry About How Much Toothpaste We’re Using

So, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with a warning this week: Children are brushing their teeth with so much toothpaste that it’s unhealthy.

Nearly 40 percent of kids ages 3 to 6 use more toothpaste than recommended by dentists, according to the study. Both the CDC and the American Dental Association are recommending that young children use no more than a pea-size amount of paste. Children younger than 3? They should us only a smear,about the size of a rice grain.

According to the report, brushing with too much toothpaste can damage enamel, because children could swallow too much fluoride while their teeth are developing, which can cause dental flourosis, white marks and discoloration of teeth.

The report studied the brushing habits of about 5,100 children.

Complete report: The American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC.