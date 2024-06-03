NTSB Focuses on Abandoned Gas Line in Deadly Youngstown Explosion

In this image taken from police body camera video released by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel search a building following an explosion, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Youngstown, Ohio. A cut natural gas line was found in a basement area of the building which was severely damaged by a massive explosion this week, the National Transportation Safety Board reported Thursday, May 30, 2024, but it’s not yet known if that played a role in the blast. (Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The NTSB held another press conference Friday evening on the Youngstown building explosion.

But they admit their investigation is limited until they can get access to the Realty Towers structure.

That’s on hold pending a check of its structural integrity.

Still, NTSB’s Tom Chapman says there’s always concern when someone other than a building owner and the gas company does work on natural gas lines.

Last Tuesday, a pressurized but unused line was cut by a company hired by the city.

Six minutes later, the explosion occurred.

New video shows the 12th floor elevators being blown out by the blast.

A Chase Bank employee was killed.