NTSB Focuses on Gas Line Cut in Deadly Youngstown Blast
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite saying they are not speculating on a cause for Tuesday’s deadly blast in downtown Youngstown, NTSB Member Tom Chapman told a news conference that Enbridge Gas Ohio and a PUCO investigator made a discovery after the blast.
An abandoned and pressurized natural gas line that had been cut.
The company later worked to depressurize and cap the line.
Chapman says the investigation will determine how the line was cut, but a contracted company doing utility cleanup in the basement was working at the time.
He called the damage done by the explosion “stunning” and “devastating”.
They will have a preliminary report in a month, with the full report in a year or two.
27-year-old Chase Bank employee Akil Drake was killed in the Realty Towers blast.
A young woman from the bank was seriously hurt.
The NTSB wants to talk to witnesses or those with video.
Just email [email protected]