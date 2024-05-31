NTSB Focuses on Gas Line Cut in Deadly Youngstown Blast

In this image taken from police body camera video released by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel search a building following an explosion, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Youngstown, Ohio. A cut natural gas line was found in a basement area of the building which was severely damaged by a massive explosion this week, the National Transportation Safety Board reported Thursday, May 30, 2024, but it’s not yet known if that played a role in the blast. (Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite saying they are not speculating on a cause for Tuesday’s deadly blast in downtown Youngstown, NTSB Member Tom Chapman told a news conference that Enbridge Gas Ohio and a PUCO investigator made a discovery after the blast.

An abandoned and pressurized natural gas line that had been cut.

The company later worked to depressurize and cap the line.

Chapman says the investigation will determine how the line was cut, but a contracted company doing utility cleanup in the basement was working at the time.

He called the damage done by the explosion “stunning” and “devastating”.

They will have a preliminary report in a month, with the full report in a year or two.

27-year-old Chase Bank employee Akil Drake was killed in the Realty Towers blast.

A young woman from the bank was seriously hurt.

The NTSB wants to talk to witnesses or those with video.

Just email [email protected]