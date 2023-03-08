NTSB Going Beyond Ohio Train Accident Investigations

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Washington, about the investigation into the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A more extensive investigation of Norfolk Southern Railroad is in the offing.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday it will look into the company’s “organization and safety culture”.

It follows the death of a Norfolk Southern conductor in Cleveland on Tuesday, as well as the massive train derailment in East Palestine and a smaller one in Springfield Ohio.

The NTSB says it will gather input from employees and others with the goal of improving safety.