NTSB Holds Hearing as Part of Final East Palestine Derailment Report

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, speaks during a board meeting concerning the February 3, 2023, train derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As part of a final NTSB report on the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, the agency held an all-day public hearing at the village high school on Tuesday.

The agency is blaming a defective wheel bearing for taking 28 cars off the track last February.

11 of the rail cars carried hazardous materials.

NTSB Investigator Joey Rhine told those gathered that there needs to be a system in place so train crews can respond to bearing failure alerts.

Village resident Lonnie Miller told the board she suffers from PTSD as a result of the incident…

Board Chair Jennifer Homendy says the chemicals in those toxic rail cars did not need to be burned off…

Homendy says Norfolk Southern even delayed turning over information afterward, calling their actions “unconscionable”.

The final report in written form will be out in a few weeks.