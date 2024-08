FILE PHOTO – This Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2012 photo of a turnpike sign on I-480 in Streetsboro. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

SWANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The NTSB is now investigating that series of crashes along the Ohio Turnpike near Toledo that killed four people last week.

Several people also suffered serious injuries.

Look for a preliminary report in about a month.

Three crashes all involving big rigs occurred within a 50-minute period in a three-mile stretch of the toll road.