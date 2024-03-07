News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

NTSB: No Need for EP Controlled Burn

By Jim Michaels
March 7, 2024 8:45AM EST
FILE – National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Washington, about the investigation into the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Big development Wednesday in the investigation of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine last year.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy testified before the Senate Commerce Committee that the controlled burn of chemicals aboard several rail cars was unnecessary.

She says it was recommended by Norfolk Southern contractors, but chemical experts were against it.

That information did not reach responders on the scene.

You’ll recall there was fear of a rail car exploding from the heat, but Homendy testified that the car was beginning to cool off.

