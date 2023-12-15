NTSB Preliminary Report Out on Deadly Tusky Valley Crash

A vigil as held at Trojan Stadium at Tusky Valley High School the same day 3 students, a teacher and two parents were killed in a crash near Columbus (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The NTSB is out with its preliminary report on the deadly Tusky Valley Local Schools traffic accident.

That accident killed three high school students and three adults last month near Columbus.

After working through what the agency called some conflicting information, they’ve provided a sequence of events.

They say a tractor-trailer rig never slowed down for a line of vehicles that had formed from an earlier accident on Westbound I-70.

Investigators say the trucker drove into and over an SUV, then into the back of the charter bus full of band students.

A teacher and two parents accompanying the kids were in that SUV.

Accidents involving two more vehicles followed.

The NTSB continues investigating.