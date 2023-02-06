News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

NTSB With Preliminary Cause for East Palestine Derailment

By Jim Michaels
February 6, 2023 9:38AM EST
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The NTSB already has what appears to be a cause for that train derailment in East Palestine.

the agency says they have video that indicates an axle failure on one of the rail cars led to the pileup.

They’re not sure exactly which car was affected.

They will know more whenever they are able to get on scene.

