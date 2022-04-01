      Weather Alert

Number Of Hospitalized COVID Patients In U.S. Hits Record Low

News Desk
Apr 1, 2022 @ 4:23pm

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, offering a much needed break to health care workers and patients alike following the omicron surge.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen more than 90% in more than two months, and some hospitals are going days without a single COVID-19 patient in the ICU for the first time since early 2020.

The freed up beds are expected to help U.S. hospitals retain exhausted staff, treat non-COVID-19 patients more quickly and cut down on inflated costs.

More family members can visit loved ones.

And doctors hope to see a correction to the slide in pediatric visits, yearly checkups and cancer screenings

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two 19-Year-Olds Dead From Gunfire in Canton
SCSO: Canton Man Charged After Million Dollars in Drugs Confiscated
Canton Police Continue Investigating Double Homicide
2022 Kidfest is TODAY at the Canton Civic Center! Come out and Play!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On