Numbers Can Be Fun

Week 7 is in the books and we still have only 2 undefeated teams in Stark County. Massillon and McKinley are 7-0. McKinley also is 4-0 in Federal League play.

My stat of the week goes to the Perry Panthers running backs. Perry had 55 rushes, 527 yards. 3 players had 134+ yards and 7 touchdowns. On average they rushed the ball 9.6 yards per carry. When you have running backs like that, who needs to pass.

The shoutout of the week goes to some very good quarterbacks. Hard to pick just one. These players have been outstanding all year, but were key in their teams win this past weekend.

Alijah Curtis, QB, McKinley 13-18, 249 yards passing with 2 TD’s

Conner Ashby, QB, North Canton, 16-19, 207 yards passing with 4 TD’s

Dylan Johnson, QB, Central, 11-19, 272 yards passing with 3 TD’s

Colton Jones, QB, Louisville, 25-39, 316 yards passing with 4 TD’s

Stark County is blessed with many good quarterbacks and these are just a few. It’s going to be hard to pick an all county QB. I am glad it’s not me that has to select just one QB for it’s all county team.

There are many good games this coming weekend, but if you’re not loyal to just one team, as a football fan you should consider going to the East Canton-Sandy Valley game. The winner of this game will go a long way in deciding the IVC North Conference champion. (This is our Stream game this weekend). This should be a great game with a great atmosphere.