Numbers Up for Deer Gun Week in Ohio

By Jim Michaels
December 6, 2022 4:56AM EST
A mule deer grazes along a road along Chatfield Reservior late Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Decent weather meant a successful Deer Gun Week last week in Ohio.

Nearly 72,000 deer were harvested.

That’s up from last year and higher than the three-year average.

Tuscarawas County was third among Ohio’s 88 counties with 2321 deer taken.

Carroll was sixth at just over 1900.

Interestingly, straight-walled cartridge guns which were first permitted in 2014 were the most popular gun used last week.

Deer gun Bonus Weekend is next weekend, December 17 and 18.

