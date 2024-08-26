Numbers Up for New Downtown Visitors Bureau Office

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With tourism numbers up and another successful Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week under their belts, Visit Canton is able to do some bragging of its own.

They are seeing more foot traffic in their walk-in location facing Centennial Plaza on 4th Street NW at Market Avenue.

The county’s convention and visitor’s bureau’s new location opened officially in March, having moved two blocks north from its previous location.

There were also plans for a large meeting room in the building.

There’s also a second Visit Canton location at the Hall of Fame Village.