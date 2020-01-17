Numerous Areas in Stark County Have Parking Ban this Weekend
WHBC News
STARK COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Be careful where you park this weekend. Due to the expected winter weather conditions this weekend there will be a parking ban on streets throughout Stark County.
President of the Plain Township Board of Trustees Scott Haws says there is a parking ban in place from now until Sunday at noon, due to the anticipated winter weather. No cars can be parked on the side of the road in Plain Township.
Haws says this will allow the plows to do their job and also help safety services, first responders and the traveling public. Any vehicles found parked on the side of the road may be ticketed or towed.
Jackson and Perry Township will have a Parking ban go into effect at 11 PM tonight until 4 PM tomorrow. The same rules apply. Perry Township officials ask that all portable basketball hoops be moved from the roadway.
Stark County could get up to three inches of snow, then icy rain. ODOT officials tell WHBC news that a total of 325 snow plow drivers will be out and about, keeping the roads clear throughout 17 counties across Northeast, Ohio.