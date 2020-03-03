      Weather Alert

Numerous Weapons Found After UPS Worker Threatened Shooting

News Desk
Mar 3, 2020 @ 4:59pm

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) – Police say a UPS worker suspected of threatening a mass shooting at the company’s facility in Silicon Valley has been arrested after investigators found numerous firearms and ammunition at his home.

They began searching for 32-year-old Thomas Andrews Sunday night after someone reported he sent threatening text messages to his employer at the UPS facility in Sunnyvale. When officers spotted his car and tried to pull him over, Andrews led them on a brief pursuit before surrendering in San Jose. Detectives who searched Andrews’ apartment uncovered 20,000 rounds of ammunition, five tactical-style rifles, a shotgun, three handguns and body armor.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon