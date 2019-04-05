Nwaka Onwusa — Behind the Scenes at the Rock & Roll HOF

Nwaka Onwusa, is Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2019 Inductees and Showcase/

As a guest on the Gary Rivers Show, Onwusa explains how she has gotten to meet and work with many of the greatest icons in Rock & Roll History.

She explores the current exhibit of the newest inductees, including Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, The Zombies and more in the interview.

THE INTERVIEW

LISTEN

Harry Stiles and Stevie Nicks

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage

Now in its 24th year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (rockhall.com) welcomed more than 600,000 visitors last year. Coinciding with the 34th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the Rock Hall unveiled its 2019 inductee exhibit in its new Hall of Fame Gallery.