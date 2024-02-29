News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

NWS: 5 Tornadoes Confirmed Between Dayton and East of Columbus

By Jim Michaels
February 29, 2024 7:42AM EST
Rooftop tornado siren in downtown Canton (WHBC News)

WILMINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Wilmington Ohio office of the National Weather Service has confirmed that five tornadoes touched down Wednesday morning.

The twisters did damage in six counties from Dayton to east of Columbus.

Two of the tornadoes were EF-2s with maximum winds of 135 miles per hour.

In addition to damage to homes, an airplane hangar and several planes at Wright Patterson Air Force Base were damaged by flying debris from a twister.

Similar damage at the Madison County Airport west of Columbus is attributed to straight-line thunderstorm winds.

No injuries were reported.

