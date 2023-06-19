NWS: 9 Tornadoes in Northern Ohio Last Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nine tornadoes touched down in northern Ohio last Thursday night, mainly between Toledo and Sandusky.

Three of them were EF-2 twisters with maximum winds of 135 miles an hour, according to the National Weather Service…

The stronger tornadoes occurred in the Toledo area, one of them destroying the second floor of a medical lab building in Toledo.

It also blew out windows in a nearby plaza and gas station.

A couple of tornadoes in Huron County were on the ground for more than nine miles.

The nearest twister was in Ashland County, an EF-zero.

A house and a barn were damaged.

Tree damage in Wayne County is believed to be from straight line thunderstorm winds.

A tornado in Perryton Texas (image above) was much more damaging and deadly.