NWS Confirms 5 Tornadoes in Western, Southwestern Ohio

Jim Michaels
Jun 10, 2022 @ 4:56am
Tornado damage is seen at a church in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

WILMINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms five tornadoes on the ground in western and southwestern Ohio on Wednesday.

The strongest was the EF-2 twister that damaged a Meijer warehouse in Tipp City near Dayton.

There were 120-mile-per-hour maximum winds, with the tornado on the ground for 13 miles.

No injuries were reported.

Another storm damage path in Hocking County may be checked Friday as a possible 6th tornado.

(Image is of a Michigan tornado from May of 2022)

