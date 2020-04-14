      Breaking News
NWS Confirms Pike Twister Also Touched Down in Massillon

Jim Michaels
Apr 14, 2020 @ 5:46am
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service in Cleveland now says that some of the damage done in Massillon a week ago Tuesday night was caused by the same EF-zero tornado that later struck Pike Township.

The twister with 84 mile-an-hour maximum winds was on the ground intermittently starting at Lincoln Way West and 26th Street.

It damaged a barn on Kamary Avenue SW.

There was mostly tree damage, but some of those trees ended up on houses.

The twister went back in the clouds again after doing damage at the Sandy Valley Estates Mobile Home Park in Tuscarawas County.

