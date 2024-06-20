News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

NWS Extends Heat Advisory Through Saturday Evening

By Jim Michaels
June 20, 2024 8:28AM EDT
Share

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Heat Advisory for Stark, Carroll and all surrounding counties has now been extended.

It’s in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Again on Thursday, there are heat alerts from Indiana and Michigan to Maine, where there are Excessive Heat Warnings along the coast.

Similar warnings for the Pittsburgh area.

The AccuWeather RealFeel Thursday for Canton is forecast at 99.

The nearest thunderstorm activity was in the Toledo area yesterday, with numerous reports of downed trees.

One tree destroyed a house.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Make It 4 More Ohio Tornadoes
3

Canton Couple Faces Animal Cruelty Charges
4

Grand Parade Route Set for More Streetscaping, New Pavement
5

3-Vehicle Downtown Canton Crash Damages School Building