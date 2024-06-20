NWS Extends Heat Advisory Through Saturday Evening

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Heat Advisory for Stark, Carroll and all surrounding counties has now been extended.

It’s in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Again on Thursday, there are heat alerts from Indiana and Michigan to Maine, where there are Excessive Heat Warnings along the coast.

Similar warnings for the Pittsburgh area.

The AccuWeather RealFeel Thursday for Canton is forecast at 99.

The nearest thunderstorm activity was in the Toledo area yesterday, with numerous reports of downed trees.

One tree destroyed a house.