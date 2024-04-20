NWS: Frost Advisory in Effect for Stark, Much of Ohio Saturday Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Summit and Portage Counties for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Nearly all of eastern Ohio is in the advisory area.

The National Weather Service says temperatures could drop to 32 degrees in some locations.

Earlier, the weather service was concerned the temperature could drop below 32.

AccuWeather calls for a low of 36 in Canton Saturday night.