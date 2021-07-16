      Weather Alert

NWS: More Rain, Flash Flood Watch Posted

James
Jul 16, 2021 @ 5:30am
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood watch for much of northern Ohio including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties.

It’s in effect from 8 a.m. Friday until the same time Saturday morning, though the weekend forecast doesn’t look so great either.

The weather service says rounds of showers and thunderstorm will move through Friday and Saturday.

Most areas will see 1 to 3 inches of rain, but some locations could see more.

